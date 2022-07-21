Home  >  News

Marcos picks Yogi Filemon Ruiz as acting Customs chief, says Palace

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 21 2022 11:36 AM

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has chosen Yogi Filemon Ruiz as the acting head of the Bureau of Customs, Malacañang said on Thursday. 

Ruiz took his oath of office on Wednesday, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said in a statement. 

Before this, Ruiz was the BOC's director for Enforcement and Security Service. 

He was previously Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency's (PDEA) regional director for Central Visayas. 

In late May, Marcos said he would fight the "endemic" corruption in government, starting with the BOC and Bureau of Internal Revenue.

He had said the country's pandemic-battered economy would "simply not succeed" if the 2 revenue-generating agencies failed to collect tariffs and taxes efficiently. 

