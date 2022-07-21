Photo from President Marcos' Facebook page.

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday announced that Filipino businessman Philippe Lhuillier would remain as the Philippine Ambassador to Spain.

Marcos said he administered the oath of Lhuillier as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary on Wednesday. This rank is given to envoys who have full authority to represent the state to a foreign court.

"Batid natin ang galing ni G. Philippe Lhuillier kung kaya’t siya ay muli nating itinalaga... Tiyak kong kanyang gagampanan ng buong puso at igugugol ang kanyang husay para sa bansa," Marcos said in a Facebook post.

(We recognize the excellence of Mr. Philippe Lhuillier, which is why we reappointed him. I am sure that he will fulfill his role wholeheartedly and will give his expertise for the country.)

Lhuillier began his diplomatic career as the Philippine ambassador to Italy from 1999 to 2010. This post also gave him jurisdiction over diplomatic offices in San Marino and Albania.

He served as the country’s ambassador to Portugal from 2012 to 2016, before he was eventually named as envoy to Spain in 2017.

“He was the first Philippine Ambassador to the Republic of San Marino,” according to information from the Philippine Embassy in Spain.

“He was awarded by the Republic of Italy with the Ordine Della Stella Della Solidarieta Italiana for his significant achievement in fostering goodwill between Italy and the Philippines... It is the highest Italian award given to foreigners as well as Italians living abroad,” it added.

Before joining the diplomatic service, Lhuillier was the chairman of Cebuana Lhuillier, one of the Philippines' largest pawnshop chains.

Lhuillier earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Management from De La Salle University, while his diploma in gemology came from the Gemology Institute of Antwerp in 1970 and the Gemology Institute of America in 1971.

