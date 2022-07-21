This map shows the location of an earthquake that hit Eastern Samar. Phivolcs

MANILA — A magnitude 4.6 quake rocked Eastern Samar and nearby areas on Thursday morning, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The tectonic tremor struck 18 kilometers southwest of Hernani town at around 10 a.m., Phivolcs said.

At a depth of 28 km, the quake was felt at a "moderately strong" Intensity IV in the towns of Hernani and Llorente.

State seismologists said Intensity IV might be felt like the passing of a heavy truck and could make hanging objects "swing considerably."

Intensity III, meanwhile was felt in Tacloban City and Dulag, Leyte; in Borongan City, Giporlos, Maydolong, Gen. MacArthur, Lawaan, Balangiga and Quinapondan in Eastern Samar; and Basey, Marabut, and Sta. Rita in Samar.

Intensity II was felt in Julita, Tanauan, Barugo, Palo, Pastrana, Alangalang and Abuyog in Leyte; and Salcedo and Sulat in Eastern Samar.

The quake is not expected to spawn damage or aftershocks, Phivolcs said.

