Korte Suprema apektado ng Microsoft Teams outage

Naapektuhan rin ang Korte Suprema ng pagpalya ng sistema ng Microsoft 365.

Sa tweet ng Supreme Court PIO, sinabi dito na naapektuhan ang Microsoft 365 accounts ng Philippine Judiciary partikular ang business communication platform na MS Teams.

Please be advised that there is an ongoing Microsoft 365 global outage affecting the Philippine Judiciary 365 accounts, particularly MS Teams. Microsoft has announced that it is currently working on the issue. See @MSFT365Status' update: https://t.co/1jh8Y8sWi0 — Philippine Supreme Court Public Information Office (@SCPh_PIO) July 21, 2022

UPDATE as of 12:20PM: Please be advised that per the Supreme Court Management Information Systems Office, the issues affecting the Philippine Judiciary 365 accounts have been resolved and all systems have been restored. https://t.co/1TvfMZnHvq — Philippine Supreme Court Public Information Office (@SCPh_PIO) July 21, 2022

Paliwanag ng Microsoft Teams natukoy nila na ang sirang koneksyon sa internal storage service ang sanhi ng aberya.

We’ve determined that a recent deployment contained a broken connection to an internal storage service, which has resulted in impact. We’re working to direct traffic to a healthy service to mitigate impact. Additional information can be found in the admin center under TM402718. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) July 21, 2022

Ilan sa mga report na natanggap ng Microsoft mula sa kanilang users ay hindi ma access ang kanilang admin center para sa updates.

Sa Pilipinas, dahil sa aberya, naging trending topic ang MS Teams.