COVID boosters seen to help fend off ‘Centaurus’ subvariant

MANILA – COVID-19 booster doses are seen to be effective in fighting off the BA.2.75 subvariant, a member of the Advisory Council of Experts said Thursday.

An infectious diseases specialist said Wednesday that it is only a matter of time before the subvariant, nicknamed "Centaurus", will enter the Philippines.

“Sa ngayon ang nakikita nila ay nakakatulong ang booster dose dahil nga, na-explain na natin before, ang booster dose ay nage-expand, nagbo-broaden yung kanyang immune response, yung mga iba-ibang klase niyang mga antibodies for instance, na maco-cover kasama yung mga variants,” said Advisory Council of Experts member Dr. Nina Gloriani.

(So far, experts are seeing that booster doses can help fend off this more transmissible subvariant, because boosters expand, broaden a person's immune response, like it boosts antibodies that can fight off variants.)

“In fact yung ibang countries ay minamadali din nila yung pagbibigay ng second booster pa para matugunan ito,” she added.

(In fact, other countries are rushing the jabbing of the second booster to help beat the new subvariant.)

Gloriani noted that her group has recommended the giving of second COVID-19 boosters to more Filipinos. At present, elderly Filipinos, the immunocompromised, and health workers are eligible for the jab.

“Meron na kaming nasabi rin na pwede na rin ibaba sana sa 50 (years old) lalong-lalo na marami din pong mga 50 na years old and above na merong mga comorbidity,” she said.

(We have said that those 50 years old and below can already receivve the booster shot. since a lot in that age group already have co-morbidities.)

“Siguro maganda pong malaman natin sa ating bansa, ilan ba dito sa, anong age group ba ang talagang meron nang mga hypertension, may diabetes? Kasi sa ngayon po pabata na nang pabata ang may mga comorbidities. I think we also have to consider that,” Gloriani stressed.

(I think it's important to know which age group in the Philippines has hypertension, diabetes? Because those with comorbidites are gettiing younger and younger. I think we also have to consider that.)

She added, however, that it is the Department of Health’s Health Technology Assessment Council who makes the final decisions on matters like these.

The BA.2.75 subvariant first emerged in India in May and has since spread to around the United States, Britain, Germany, Australia, and several other countries.

The World Health Organization's chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said last week that the UN agency was closely tracking the strain, but there were "limited sequences to analyze".

