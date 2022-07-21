COA flags PNP over unfinished police stations

ABS-CBN News/file



MANILA — The Commission on Audit (COA) has flagged the Philippine National Police (PNP) over 4 uncompleted police stations in Regions 11 and 12 with a total contract price of P27.707 million.

In the 2021 annual audit report on the PNP, state auditors noted that the target dates for the projects were not reached due to solvency issues of the contractor, inadequate detailed engineering, and failure to establish the technical viability of projects and conformance to land use.

The projects mentioned in the report are buildings for the Bansalan Municipal Police Station, Midsayap Police Station, Esperanza Municipal Police Station and Arakan Municipal Police Station.

“The non-completion of the project has caused delay in attaining the agency’s program objective of providing modern and respectable police stations/community police action centers and deprived the agency and the end-users of the social and economic benefits that could be derived from said project,” the audit report noted.

The management of the PNP Region 11 office told the auditors that their contractor has substantially completed 99 percent of the project as of April 25, 2022 and was compelled to pay liquidated damages for every delay starting July 10, 2020 until the completion of the project.

The PNP Region 12 office, for its part, said that letters were already sent to the contractor of the Midsayap building to resume contract works and as of March 21, 2022, the contractor had already resumed the construction.

The audit report also stated that the PNP management has agreed to instruct the concerned offices to issue demand letters to the contractors and undertake bidding and award of contracts only after detailed engineering studies and investigations.

A copy of the report was received by the office of PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao on June 30.

