Fabian, still within PAR, intensifies into a typhoon

MANILA—Severe tropical storm Fabian intensified into a typhoon as it continued to move slowly within the Philippine area of responsibility Tuesday, the state weather bureau said.

In its 11 p.m. weather advisory, PAGASA said Fabian was last spotted 785 kilometers (kms) east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, packing maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center with 150 kmgusts while moving west southwestward at 15 kph.

Fabian is unlikely to bring heavy rainfall to the country, but the agency said the latest forecast scenario shows the increasing likelihood that Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) signals may be hoisted over the Batanes-Babuyan Islands region.

PAGASA said Fabian will continue to move west southwestward until Wednesday morning before moving westward until Friday. It is expected to pass close or make landfall in the Ryukyu Archipelago in Japan on Friday, and in the vicinity of northern Taiwan by Saturday as it exits PAR.

Fabian, and severe tropical storm Cempaka, which is 975 kms west of extreme northern Luzon (outside of the PAR), are enhancing the southwest monsoon and will bring monsoon rains over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, and the northern portion of Palawan (including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands) in the next 24 hours.

Rough to very rough seas (2.5 to 4.5 m) may also be experienced over the seaboards of Batanes and Babuyan Islands, and the western seaboard of Palawan (including Kalayaan and Calamian Islands) and Occidental Mindoro (including Lubang Islands).

Moderate to rough seas may also prevail over the eastern and the rest of the northern and western seaboards of Luzon.

Travel is risky for small seacrafts over these waters, PAGASA added.

