Typhoon Fabian intensifies as it continues to enhance habagat: PAGASA

MANILA - Typhoon Fabian further intensified on Wednesday morning as it moved west and continued to enhance the southwest monsoon, the state weather bureau said.

The country's sixth storm this year is unlikely to directly bring heavy rainfall in the country, PAGASA said.

It was last estimated 705 kilometers east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, moving west "slowly" while packing 150 km per hour near the center and gusts of up to 185 kph, according to PAGASA's 11 a.m. bulletin.

Hoisting of tropical cyclone warning signal no.1 over Batanes and Babuyan Islands remains a possibility due to the uncertainty in the later portion of Fabian's track, the weather bureau said.

The southwest monsoon or habagat, enhanced by Fabian and Tropical Storm Cempaka outside the Philippine area of responsibility, will bring rains over the following areas in the next 24 hours:

Metro Manila

Ilocos Region

Cordillera Administrative Region

Batanes

Babuyan Islands

Zambales

Bataan

Tarlac

Pampanga

Bulacan

Cavite

Batangas

Occidental Mindoro

northern portion of Palawan (including Calamian and

Kalayaan Islands)

Fabian is expected to pass close or make landfall in the vicinity of Japan's Ryukyu Archipelago on Friday before exiting the PAR on Saturday.