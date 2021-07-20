Typhoon Fabian decelerates, could stay within PAR until Saturday

PAGASA

MANILA— Typhoon Fabian decelerated while moving west southwest within the Philippine area of responsibility early Wednesday, the state weather bureau said.

In its 5 a.m. weather advisory, PAGASA said Fabian was last spotted 740 kilometers (kms) east northeast of Itbayat town, Batanes, with maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center with 160-km gusts while moving west southwestward at 10 kph.

Fabian is unlikely to bring heavy rainfall to the country, but the agency said that based on the latest forecast scenario, hoisting of Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) signals over the Batanes-Babuyan Islands region remained possible.

PAGASA

PAGASA said Fabian will continue to move west southwestward until Wednesday morning before moving westward until Friday. It is expected to pass close or make landfall in the Ryukyu Archipelago in Japan on Friday, before exiting PAR on Saturday.

Fabian, and severe tropical storm Cempaka, which is 1,030 kms west of extreme northern Luzon (outside of the PAR), are enhancing the southwest monsoon and will bring monsoon rains over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, and the northern portion of Palawan (including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands) in the next 24 hours.

Rough to very rough seas (2.5 to 4.5 m) could also be experienced over the seaboards of Batanes and Babuyan Islands, and the western seaboard of Palawan (including Kalayaan and Calamian Islands) and Occidental Mindoro (including Lubang Islands).

Moderate to rough seas may also prevail over the eastern and the rest of the northern and western seaboards of Luzon.

Travel is risky for small seacrafts over these waters, PAGASA added.

Check ABS-CBN Weather Center for more updates.

RELATED VIDEO