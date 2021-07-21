Philippines logs 6,560 more COVID-19 infections, highest this month

Additional deaths reported lowest in over 3 months

eople brave the flood as they queue for COVID-19 vaccine outside the San Andres Sports Complex vaccination site in Malate, Manila on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines on Wednesday recorded 6,560 additional COVID-19 infections, the highest for the month of July so far, data from the health department showed.

Of the country's 1,524,449 total reported cases, 47,996 or 3.1 percent are active, according to the Department of Health's 4 p.m. bulletin.

The number of new cases is considered the highest since June 26 when the DOH posted 6,871 additional infections, the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group said.

The positivity rate is at 12.1 percent, based on the test results of 36,168 individuals who underwent screening for the virus on Monday. This is the highest since June 19, ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido pointed out.

The DOH said their data collating system encountered "technical issues," so they resorted to a "manual solution" in reporting the day's cases.

"Cases reported today may not have up-to-date data entries in certain fields (e.g. health status, residence, quarantine status)," the note read.

"The issue is currently being investigated with the Department of Information and Communications Technology and a resolution is expected in the next few days. Rest assured that the DOH is exerting all efforts to update the cases as soon as possible," the DOH added.

COVID-related deaths rose to 26,874 after the DOH confirmed 32 more fatalities. The ABS-CBN research unit said this is the lowest daily death toll in 15 weeks or since April 5 this year, when 10 deaths were registered.

A total of 30 recoveries turned out to be fatalities, according to the agency.

The case fatality rate is at 1.76 percent.

There were 5,364 additional recoveries, raising the country's total number of recuperations to 1,449,579 or 95.1 percent of the running tally.

Four laboratories failed to submit data.

The health department remained on guard with the spread of the more infectious Delta variant, with contact tracing demonstrating that some close contacts of the variant's carriers are positive for the disease.

The Philippines currently has 8 active cases of the said variant that ravaged India and nearby countries, all of whom remained unvaccinated from COVID-19, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

