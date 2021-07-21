Philippines to receive 562,770 Pfizer doses, 2.5 M Sinovac doses this week: Palace

MANILA - The Philippines is expected to receive 562,770 Pfizer doses on Wednesday evening, Malacañang said.

The shipment is part of the 40 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines the government procured from the American pharmaceutical giant, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a press conference.

The deliveries are considered ahead of schedule as vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. earlier said the deliveries from Pfizer were set to begin in August.

The supply agreement with Pfizer is "the biggest and most decisive deal we had for 2021," Galvez said.

The Philippines also expects to receive 1.5 million doses from Sinovac on July 22, and another 1 million doses from the Chinese drug maker on July 23, Roque said.

As of July 20, 2021, 5 million Filipinos or 7.19 percent of the population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 10.5 million others or 15.12 percent of the population have received their first dose, according to data from the government.

Of the 27.8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in the Philippines, 14.5 million are from Sinovac, 2.4 million are from Pfizer, while the rest are from AstraZeneca, Moderna, Janssen, and Sputnik V.