Palace: More than 5 million Filipinos fully vaccinated vs COVID-19

A Manila resident receives the second jab of the COVID-19 vaccine at the second round of Vaccine Express at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) activity grounds on July 20, 2021. Jay Ganzon, OVP

MANILA - Over 5 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Malacañang said Wednesday, as the country reached 15.6 million in jabs administered.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque in a briefing said that of the 15,616,562 total doses rolled out as of Tuesday, a total of 5,031,301 individuals have already received their second dose, while 10,585,261 Filipinos have already been given their first jabs.

The government continues to ramp up its vaccination drive, with 284,441 jabs administered last Tuesday.

“Magpalista na po tayo, makipag-ugnayan sa inyong LGU tungkol sa inyong pagpalista. Dagdag proteksyon sa inyo, sa inyong pamilya, at sa inyong komunidad,” Roque said.

(Register and coordinate with your LGU regarding your vaccination. This will be your protection, for your family and community.)

More than 562,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine are expected to arrive in the Philippines on Wednesday night, while a total of 2.5 million doses of Sinovac vaccines are expected to be delivered to the country on Thursday and Friday, Roque said.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Rontgene Solante, meanwhile, encouraged the public to get vaccinated amid the threat of the highly infectious Delta variant.

He explained that a fully vaccinated individual has a lower risk of getting the infection or developing severe symptoms of COVID-19.

“For fully vaccinated individuals, the risk is really low compared to unvaccinated. And in fact, there’s data that has been gathered in countries wherein a surge is being documented, and most of those cases are those cases that are not vaccinated,” Solante said.

The Philippines has the second-highest COVID-19 tally in Southeast Asia, with over 1.5 million coronavirus cases.

The government aims to vaccinate 58 million to 70 million of the 109 million population this year to safely reopen the economy, which suffered its worst postwar slump last year due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Authorities are on guard against more infectious COVID-19 variants, especially the Delta strain, that could lead to a surge in cases.

The Philippines has received some 22 million COVID-19 shots so far.

RELATED VIDEO