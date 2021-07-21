Palace belies Go-Duterte tandem in 2022 elections

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte gestures a Covid-19 jab sign as he poses with Senator Christopher Lawrence Go, and Health Secretary Francisco Duque III following his second vaccination at the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila on July 12. 2021. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo

MANILA - Malacañang on Wednesday belied comments that Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go will run for President in the 2022 national elections with incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte as his vice president.

"Wala pong katunayan 'yan," Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a press briefing, when asked to comment on the possible Go-Duterte tandem next year.

(There is no truth to that.)

Roque noted that the allegation came from Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman, an opposition member in the House of Representatives.

"Sasabihin ko pong tama 'yan kung close si Cong. Lagman kay Presidente," he said.

(I would say that is correct if Cong. Lagman is close to the President.)

"Wala pong connection si Cong. Lagman kay Presidente so wala pong katunayan 'yan," he said.

(Cong. Lagman has no connections with the President so that is not true.)

In March, Duterte said in a public address that his decades-long aide wants to succeed him as President.

"Sabihin ko, ang totoo talaga, isang bagay lang, sabihin daw sa inyo, gusto niya maging Presidente," Duterte said in a speech at the inauguration of a port building in Dumaguete City.



(He said it slightly leaves a bad taste in the mouth, it's still far away, but be the one to tell them. I said, in truth, just one thing, he said to tell you that wants to be President.)

Go denied the President's claim.

In the same month, several members of ruling party PDP-Laban gathered signatures urging Duterte to run for vice president.

In July, Duterte said he would run for vice president if it means having legal immunity.