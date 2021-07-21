Mayor disputes Duterte’s claims: Cagayan de Oro loves, respects Nene Pimentel

The late senator Aquilino “Nene” Pimentel at the Philippine Senate in Pasay on May 16, 2018. George Calvelo, ABS CBN News/File

Cagayan de Oro City loves the late Senator Aquilino “Nene” Pimentel Jr., contrary to the claim of President Rodrigo Duterte, its mayor Oscar Moreno said Wednesday.

“I would view the statement of the President as ano na, iyong season, political season na ‘no. And iyon lang, medyo masakit lang, dinamay si Nene ‘no," Moreno said.

"Noong sabihin niya kay Senator (Aquilino) Koko (Pimentel III), okay lang iyan, that’s fair game. Pero kay Senator Nene, medyo masakit,” he added.

(I would view the statement of the President as part of the political season. What hurts is he involved Nene. When he said the part about Senator Koko, that was okay. But with Senator Nene, that was a bit painful.)

Moreno said Cagayan de Oro residents know "the kind of person Nene Pimentel was."

“Alam mo, karamihan ng mga local leaders na napunta sa Manila as senator ay focused pa rin sa local politics dahil iyan ang bailiwick nila ‘no. But that was not Senator Nene. When he became senator, he focused on the issues of the country, hindi na (not) on local politics,” he said.

(Most local leaders, when they go to Manila as senator, they still focus on politics in their region since that's their bailiwick. But not Senator Nene.)

Duterte, during the meeting of PDP-Laban last July 17, belittled the Pimentels, calling the ruling party that the deceased senator founded, a “father and son party” sleeping for a hundred years until he came on board.

“They (Pimentels) are not even well known in Cagayan de Oro where they are from. This is not an insult. It is the truth. They cannot win there, even just for a barangay captain race,” Duterte had said.

Moreno said the people of Cagayan de Oro respect and loved the late Pimentel.

“I would say Senator Koko can defend himself, but not in the case of Senator Nene. But we know deep in our hearts how we love Senator Nene,” he said.

Duterte made the statement during the party's assembly, wherein Sen. Manny Pacquiao and the younger Pimentel were removed as PDP-Laban's president and executive vice-chairman. The national assembly was called by Energy Sec. Alfonso Cusi, who was previously expelled as the party's vice-chairman.

Pacquiao and Pimentel's group said it does not recognize the "purported" assembly attended by Duterte, who backs the Cusi camp.

Deputy Speaker Lito Atienza urged those involved in the "power struggle" in PDP-Laban "to refrain from belittling and diminishing the important role" of the late senator and his party in restoring the country's democracy.

“Nene was one of the most genuine and real patriots, he never worried about his own safety and comfort. His only concern was to liberate the nation from martial rule and Mr. Marcos’ dictatorship,” said Atienza, BUHAY Party-list Representative.

“Wag niyo namang kaladkarin sa putikan ang alaala ni Nene Pimentel sa inyong bangayan at pagnanais na mapasainyo ang liderato ng Partido na siya at si Ninoy Aquino at iba pang mga lumaban sa diktadurya upang maibalik ang ating kalayaan at demokrasya," he added.

“I witnessed the genuineness of his desire to restore our rights and freedom which we are now enjoying. Wag niyong dumihan, maliitin at baliwalain ang kontribusyon ni Nene."

Aitenza said the late senator organized the PDP "as a vehicle to fight the Marcos KBL party. Laban, meanwhile, was organized by Ninoy Aquino during his detention also to accomplish the same.”

“Nene Pimentel and Ninoy Aquino both deserve revered positions in our memory and history,” he said.

Pimentel, a senator for 17 years, passed away in October 2019 at the age of 85.

Monico Puentevella, a longtime friend of Pacquiao, said that the rift between the Pacquiao-Pimentel group and the Duterte-Cusi faction is due to the latter's support for a possible presidential bid next year of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

The younger Pimentel earlier blasted PDP-Laban members supposedly supporting "outsiders" for the upcoming 2022 elections, saying a certain group is "actively re-organizing" the party from within, without proper authority.

He cited Cusi's faction for organizing a meeting in Cebu City in late May even though Pacquiao forbade it.

"Worst of all, this group is hiding behind the popularity of the President in order to do this," Pimentel said.

