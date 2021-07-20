Magnitude 5.3 quake strikes off Davao Occidental; no damage expected

MANILA—A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck in waters off Davao Occidental on Wednesday morning, the Phivolcs said.

The tremor, recorded at 4:26 a.m., was located 175 kilometers southeast of Jose Abad Santos town, according to state seismologists.

#EarthquakePH #EarthquakeDavaoOccidental

Earthquake Information No.2

Date and Time: 21 Jul 2021 - 04:26 AM

Magnitude = 5.3

Depth = 094 kilometers

Location = 04.93N, 126.89E - 175 km S 52° E of Jose Abad Santos (Davao Occidental)https://t.co/hb6HBOzVqx pic.twitter.com/Ty2jZjdmOo — PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) July 20, 2021

It was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 94 kilometers.

Instrumental Intensity II was reported in General Santos City and Kiamba town, Sarangani.

The Phivolcs said it was expecting aftershocks but not damage.

The Philippines is situated in the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse