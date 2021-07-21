Heavy rainfall warning up in Metro Manila, nearby provinces due to habagat

MANILA - The state weather bureau on Wednesday morning warned of heavy rainfall in Metro Manila and nearby areas due to the southwest monsoon.
The habagat is enhanced by Typhoon Fabian and a severe tropical storm outside the Philippine area of responsibility, PAGASA said in its 5 a.m. bulletin.
The weather bureau raised the following warnings over parts of Luzon:
Red warning - serious flooding is expected in flood-prone areas
Orange warning - flooding is threatening
Yellow warning - flooding in flood-prone areas
- Tarlac
- Pampanga
- Batangas
- Bulacan
Light to moderate with occasional heavy rains may persist within 3 hours over Nueva Ecija, Laguna, Rizal, and Quezon, according to PAGASA.
Fabian is unlikely to bring heavy rainfall to the country, but hoisting of storm signals over the Batanes-Babuyan Islands region remained possible, the weather bureau earlier said.
It is forecast to pass close or make landfall in the Ryukyu Archipelago in Japan on Friday, before exiting the PAR on Saturday.
