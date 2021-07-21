Home  >  News

Heavy rainfall warning up in Metro Manila, nearby provinces due to habagat

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 21 2021 10:39 AM | Updated as of Jul 21 2021 10:52 AM

Heavy rainfall warning up in Metro Manila, nearby provinces due to habagat 1

MANILA - The state weather bureau on Wednesday morning warned of heavy rainfall in Metro Manila and nearby areas due to the southwest monsoon.

The habagat is enhanced by Typhoon Fabian and a severe tropical storm outside the Philippine area of responsibility, PAGASA said in its 5 a.m. bulletin.

The weather bureau raised the following warnings over parts of Luzon:

Red warning - serious flooding is expected in flood-prone areas

  • Bataan
  • Zambales

Orange warning - flooding is threatening

  • Metro Manila
  • Cavite

Yellow warning - flooding in flood-prone areas

  •  
  • Tarlac
  • Pampanga
  • Batangas
  • Bulacan

Light to moderate with occasional heavy rains may persist within 3 hours over Nueva Ecija, Laguna, Rizal, and Quezon, according to PAGASA.

Fabian is unlikely to bring heavy rainfall to the country, but hoisting of storm signals over the Batanes-Babuyan Islands region remained possible, the weather bureau earlier said.

It is forecast to pass close or make landfall in the Ryukyu Archipelago in Japan on Friday, before exiting the PAR on Saturday.

Watch more on iWantTFC
Watch more on iWantTFC
Read More:  weather   PAGASA   heavy rainfall warning   Metro Manila   Bataan   Zambales   Cavite   Tarlac   Pampanga   Batangas   Bulacan   PAGASA   habagat 2021  