PNP chief Eleazar says 'doesn't want to entertain' calls for 2022 polls bid

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief, Police General Guillermo Eleazar speaks to the members of the press during the launch of body-worn cameras (BWC) for police personnel held inside the Camp Crame in Quezon City on June 4, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar on Wednesday said he "does not want to entertain" calls for him to run in next year's elections.

Eleazar said he would retire in November when he reaches the PNP's mandatory retirement age of 56.

"Sa ngayon po I don’t want to be distracted kasi ngayon po nakukulayan yung trabahong dati ko pa naman ginagawa. I don’t want to be distracted and entertain these things," he told ANC's Headstart.

(Right now, I don't want to be distracted because my job is being treated with malice.)

"Ang hangad ko lang pagkatapos ng aking trabaho is makapagpahinga at makasama ang aking pamilya."

(I just want to rest and be with my family after finishing my job.)

He urged those calling on him to run for public office to "help in your own little way."

"Nagpapasalamat ako sa kanila pero tulungan niyo po kami in your own little way para magtagumpay ang pulis," he said.

(I'm grateful to them but help us in your own little way so the police can succeed.)

Eleazar in May succeeded Ret. Gen. Debold Sinas as the country's PNP chief.

Former PNP chief Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa had sought and won a Senate seat after pioneering the administration's drug war.