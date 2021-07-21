Baste Duterte tests positive for COVID-19

Davao City Vice Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte. Courtesy of Vice Mayor Sebastian Duterte FB page

DAVAO CITY - Davao City Vice Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte has tested positive for COVID-19.

His sister, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, posted on her official Facebook page a screenshot of their video call Wednesday, saying that Baste was infected with COVID-19.

“Sa ngayon, via video call muna ang family kumustahan nang malaman naming positive sa COVID-19 si Vice Mayor Baste. Get well soon Vice! Smile,” Duterte said on her Facebook page.

The video call was joined by their father President Rodrigo Duterte, mother Elizabeth Zimmerman, and Davao City 1st District Rep. Paolo "Pulong" Duterte.

Davao City is currently under general community quarantine with heightened restrictions until the end of the month.

Currently, it has 28,702 total COVID-19 cases, with 1,995 active cases.

—Report from Hernel Tocmo

