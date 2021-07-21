2 contacts of Delta variant case in Misamis Or. test positive for COVID-19: governor



MANILA - Two housemates of the lone confirmed Delta variant case in Misamis Oriental have tested positive for COVID-19, Governor Vicente Emano said Wednesday.

The entire household, who are in Gingoog City, had been isolated, according to Emano.

“Apat po ang kasama niya. So, dalawa nag-negative, dalawa nag-positive," he said during a virtual press briefing.

(The virus patient lived with 4 others. Two tested negative, and two tested positive.)



“So, yung dalawa po, pinadala na namin yung samples nila diyan sa Manila. And hopefully, pagbalik nun, we would know if it has already spread to the family."

(We sent the samples of the two who tested positive to Manila. Hopefully, when it returns, we would know if it has already spread to the family.)

The governor assured that the local government unit is already preparing to further tighten restrictions in the area should the two close contacts be found positive for the Delta variant.

The Inter-Agency Task Force Against COVID-19 earlier placed Gingoog City under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) following confirmation of the Delta variant case there.

“If it spreads, then hopefully we can get the nod of the IATF national that we will request for an ECQ for the province of Misamis Oriental so we can impose stricter measures,” Emano said.

The governor also appealed to the IATF to increase the province’s allocation of COVID-19 vaccines to address the possible virus surge.

“Kahit madagdagan muna ng kahit 20,000 yung Misamis Oriental, will help us contain, and inoculate muna yung mga bayan na malapit sa city of Cagayan de Oro and Gingoog City,” he said.

(Even just an additional 20,000 vaccines will help us contain and inoculate those near Cagayan de Oro City and Gingoog City.)

