Watchdog gives 5/10 rating to Marcos Jr.

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., deserves a "5 out of 10" grade for his first year in office performance, according to Center for People Empowerment in Governance (CENPEG) officials.

The "pasang awa" grade for Marcos, Jr., according to CENPEG Board chairman Dr. Temerio Rivera, is primarily due to the many unfinished or unaccomplished promises of Marcos, Jr.

"We will award President Marcos, Jr during his first year, a rating of 5, parang pasang awa. Mainly because we realize that there is a failure on his (President) part to address our most urgent issue," Rivera explained.

Topping Rivera's number one assessment of Marcos Jr. is the president's alleged fixation to rebrand the image of the Marcos family.

"President Marcos has been fixated, strongly fixated in rebranding the family image. Among the concrete examples of this, is his attempt, not just attempt, but he has actually done this. To revive many projects associated with his father, including failed projects such as Masagana '99, Kadiwa, and now, there is even an attempt to rebrand the old image, it is now referred to as 'Bagong Pilipinas,'" Rivera explained.

With support given by the Duterte family in the last elections, Marcos Jr. is now in a "very conflicted response" when it comes to addressing former president Rodrigo Duterte's human rights issue, he said.

Rivera said pressing issues like agricultural woes are not being fully addressed by the President.

The immediate passage and signing into law of the Maharlika Investment Fund also comes as a questionable to many sectors, he said.

"The record of Bongbong Marcos himself does not provide any confidence about their ability to address corruption issues," Rivera said.

Former University of the Philippines Vice President Maragtas Amante said Marcos Jr.'s effort in uplifting the country's economy remains pale.

While taking note of the Marcos, Jr., administration's success in reducing the inflation rate, Amante pointed out the many other things that spell the country's economy, such as the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Gross National Product (GNP), budget deficit, unemployment and underemployment rates and debt.

"May budget tayo, laging kapos yun eh... pero kakapos, at how much? Ang sabi nya (Marcos, Jr) 3 percent na lang daw. Pero may hindi siya sinabi dyan ha? Foreign debt. Meron tayong malaking problema sa debt ngayon, kailangan bigyang-pansin," Amante stressed.

Even the President's foreign policy is not well-defined, according to CENPEG Director for Policy Studies Professor Bobby Tuazon.

The President's seeming leaning toward the United States, according to Tuazon, is not a "pivot," but a "reaffirmation" of the Philippines' ties with the US.

Tuazon warned claimed that this would only open the Philippines to a more serious conflict with China.

"The making of Philippine foreign policy, including under Marcos Jr., is inflexible. It is incapable (of) adjusting to new realities not only in the region but also throughout the world," Tuazon said.

Meantime, CENPEG Senior Fellow Hector Barrios underlined the Marcos Jr. administration's need to strengthen its campaign in addressing climate change, which he said remains weak despite an increased P453.1 billion budget for this year.

"No progress report showing by how much our risk and vulnerability has been reduced. Or by how much our resilience, well-being and capacity to anticipate and response to change has been hatched by spending so much or doing so much, Barrios said.

But if there is one thing that must lauded, it's the President signing into law of the Farmers' Condonation Program which notably, came late, and needed to take Marcos Jr. to lead in order to be realized, Rivera said.

"At least he (President) has maintained the growth, number 2. Inflation, he stabilized. Jobs are being created," Amante on the other hand, stated.