MMDA urges ride-hailing firms to 'discipline' riders

Motorcycle riders pass through a flooded España boulevard in Manila on July 21, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) urged on Thursday motorcycle ride-hailing services to "discipline" partner riders who allegedly block traffic during heavy rains.

This comes after the MMDA announced that it will fine motorcycle riders who take shelter under flyovers and footbridges during heavy rains.

"[MMDA officials] asked representatives of motorcycle ride-hailing services to discipline partner riders who violate traffic rules and regulations on the road, particularly those blocking traffic during heavy rains," the MMDA said in a statement.

MMDA Acting Chairman Don Artes also urged the firms to "impose administrative sanctions" on riders who violate traffic rules, saying that "motorcycle riders seeking shelter under flyovers are dangerous not only to themselves but to other motorists as well."

"Seeking cover from the rain may endanger the riders from being hit by other vehicles and also cause traffic congestion," he added.

MMDA also said it is working with gasoline station operators to put up tents on their premises so that riders would take shelter there instead of under flyovers and underpasses.

The agency announced that starting August 1, it will start issuing traffic violation tickets and imposing a P500 fine on riders who will be caught taking shelter under underpasses and flyovers.

Priority employment

MMDA also asked motorcycle ride-hailing services to support the establishment of a Motorcycle Riding Academy by providing priority employment to participants who will finish the course.

The said academy will provide riders with both theoretical and practical training on motorcycle riding, as well as basic emergency response training.

The Motorcycle Riding Academy is set to open in third quarter of 2023.

