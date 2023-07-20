LTO has 1.7 million unclaimed license plates

The Land Transportation Office has 1.7 million unclaimed license plates in different regional offices but will need 1 million more to erase its backlog, the transportation chief said Thursday.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said he earlier asked Land Transportation Office OIC Hector Villacorta to do an inventory of all available license plates to check the status of the country's license plate backlog.

"Doon sa motor vehicles, meron 1 million plus na plaka na nandito naman sa regional offics na hindi pa nakukuha pa ng motorista," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

Bautista said the department is eyeing on building an app that will show all unclaimed license plates. Those who have yet to receive their plates can go to the app, type their name and plate number and check which district office has the plates.

He said the department is also working on cutting down the backlog for motorcycle license plates.