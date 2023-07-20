'Impunity': Martial Law victims slam SC ruling to junk ill-gotten wealth case

Former President Ferdinand Marcos (center) poses with members of his family on January 15, 1986, namely: his wife Imelda; eldest daughter Imee and her husband at the time, Tomas Manotoc (right); youngest daughter Irene and her husband Greggy Araneta (left); son Bongbong (behind Marcos); and Marcos' grandchildren Luis (on his lap), Alfonso (Irene's lap) and Borgy (left), carried by Ferdinand and Imelda's adopted daughter, Aimee. Malacañang handout/AFP/file



MANILA — A group of victims under former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.'s martial rule on Thursday condemned the Supreme Court's decision to affirm the junking of an ill-gotten wealth case against the late dictator, his wife Imelda, and some cronies, calling the ruling "deplorable."

The high court, in a decision dated March 29 and released to the public on Wednesday, affirmed the Sandiganbayan's dismissal of a forfeiture case that sought to recover real and personal properties and damages amounting to P1.05 billion pesos from the Marcoses.

"It is deplorable that one after another, the cases regarding the Marcoses’ ill-gotten wealth, including the recent civil forfeiture case decided upon by the Supreme Court, have been dismissed," the Campaign Against the Return of the Marcoses and Martial Law (CARMMA) said in a statement.

CARMMA also noted a series of Sandiganbayan rulings favoring the Marcoses since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. took office last year.

These include the dismissals of a P600-million civil forfeiture cases against Marcos Jr. and his mother Imelda last June, a civil case against the Marcoses over more alleged ill-gotten wealth last February, and a state lawsuit that sought to recover P200 billion worth of the Marcoses' assets and properties July last year.

This, as the Presidential Commission on Good Governance (PCGG) has yet to recover $6 billion worth of ill-gotten wealth from the Marcoses, on top of their unpaid estate taxes worth P203 billion, CARMMA said.

"CARMMA condemns the emerging pattern and scheme under the current Marcos Jr. administration - the numerous dismissals on the cases to recover the monies siphoned by the Marcoses from public funds and thru the government bureaucracy, the replacement of former Bureau of Internal Revenue chief Lilia Guillermo after she publicly expressed that all Filipinos including presidents and the Marcoses are accountable in ensuring the payment of estate taxes, the continuing non-payment of the long overdue estate taxes, the enactment of a law on the Maharlika Investment Fund which may eventually turn into a slush fund for corruption," the group said.

It also said these moves painted a "disturbing picture of impunity and injustice," as well as a "grand heist being done in full view of the Filipino people to allow them to keep their loot and more opportunity to get their hands on the people’s money."

"We demand the full return of the stolen funds by the Marcoses and that they be held fully accountable for the massive plunder and grave human rights violations during the Marcos dictatorship," CARMMA added.

RELATED VIDEO: