Gov't cautioned vs elevating China issue before UNGA

MANILA - Two officials of the Center for People Empowerment in Governance (CENPEG) urged lawmakers to carefully examine the proposal of elevating China's West Philippine Sea incursions before the UN General Assembly.

"Right now, it's a double-edged measure. Hindi tiyak na mananalo tayo diyan ha? Because of China's new status as a global power, its economic power. And these are things that we need to carefully consider," CENPEG Executive Director Temerio Rivera said.

He said any misunderstanding or conflict calls for a resolution that should be resolved through "peaceful diplomacy and negotiations."

"Ang kinatatakutan lang natin is if the approach becomes too extremely invetted in a military framework. Kasi pag military yung dominant, to put it very bluntly, it can easily misfire. And it it gets miscalculated, we're facing a war that will devastate everybody," Rivera said.

Professor Bobby Tuazon was also lukewarm to the idea of resolving every issue with China through legal means.

"We know that particularly, in international affairs, the legal approach will not work. And only the diplomatic approach which in practice, is the one that will work," Tuazon, CENPEG's Director for Policy Studies, said.

"Even the UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea) encourages parties to not just resolve their conflict legally, but also diplomatically through the use of bilateral mechanism," Tuazon said.