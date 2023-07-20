Former Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Former Press Secretary Rose Beatriz “Trixie” Cruz-Angeles plans to appeal her suspension from legal practice.

The Supreme Court slapped Cruz-Angeles with a 6-month suspension for using “grossly abusive and offensive” language in a pleading which she and her co-counsel submitted to a court, on behalf of a client.

Asked if she intends to file a motion for reconsideration, “For now that is the plan,” she told ABS-CBN News in a message Thursday.

In the pleading filed in 2016, Cruz-Angeles and her co-counsel Ahmed Paglinawan called the plaintiff in a land dispute case an “incorrigible liar,” an “INC (Iglesia ni Cristo) patsy,” “Eduardo Manalo’s pawn,” among other terms.

The Supreme Court ruled that the two lawyers violated the Code of Professional Responsibility that governed the conduct of lawyers at the time.

It has since been replaced by the Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability.

Cruz-Angeles was suspended for 6 months while Paglinawan was reprimanded.

In a video message, Cruz-Angeles denied writing the pleading.

Former Press Sec. Trixie Cruz-Angeles said in a video that she did not write the pleading and she intends to use this as her defense.| Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

“Hindi po ako ang nagsulat ng pleading na 'yon at 'yan po ang depensa namin. Gagamitin po namin lahat ng available na remedies upang madinig kami ng buong buo ng Korte Suprema. Gagamitin at uubusin namin lahat ng mga proseso ng makakamit ng hustisya sa kasong ito,” she said.

But the high court’s ruling categorically stated: “respondents never disputed that they made the subject statements.”

Based on the SC ruling, it was Paglinawan who filed a motion for reconsideration to the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Board of Governors’ resolution which recommended disciplinary action against them.

Paglinawan raised only 2 grounds — the existence of legal defects in the commencement, conduct and implementation of the case as well as the inordinate delay in decision which was rendered in September 2018, more than 2 years after the complaint was filed.

On appeal to the Supreme Court, the issues of lack of legal standing of the complainant and the privileged nature of the communication were raised, both of which were rejected by the court’s Third Division.

Sought for comment on the specifics of the ruling, Cruz-Angeles said: “Sorry I cannot comment on that as it goes into the merits of the case.”

Cruz-Angeles served for three months as press secretary for President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.