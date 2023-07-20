MANILA - The Center for International Law (CenterLaw) on Thursday condemned the dismissal of charges against four policemen involved in a 2016 Oplan Tokhang operation in Payatas, Quezon City.

According to CenterLaw, the Office of the Ombudsman earlier this week dismissed criminal and administrative charges against police officers Emil Garcia, Allan Formilleza, James Aggarao, and Melchor Navisaga. The four cops were accused of killing Marcelo Daa, Jr., Rhaffy Gabo, Anthony Comendo, and Jessie Cule, who they claimed fired at them first.

Efren Morillo, who survived the alleged shootout, later testified against the cops. He was later arrested and accused of shooting the policemen.

"The charges against the policemen were dismissed despite the submission of a court testimony of Morillo’s attending physician, attesting to the fact that Morillo’s bullet wounds had a higher elevation entry point and a lower elevation exit point, clearly corroborating Morillo’s testimony that he was shot by a standing policeman while he was seated on a chair," CenterLaw said in a statement.

"Centerlaw laments the fact that while the Ombudsman acknowledged the deaths of the victims in the hands of the policemen, and notwithstanding very clear irregularities in the police operations, and glaring inconsistencies in the policemen’s sworn statements, it still cleared the respondent-police officers not only of criminal liability but also of administrative liability," it added.

Earlier this year, a Quezon City court acquitted Morillo of direct assault, “for failure of the prosecution to prove his guilt beyond reasonable doubt.”

Bagong Silangan Police claimed they were conducting house-to-house visits on August 21, 2016 in Payatas when they allegedly received a tip pointing to a drug den where a group of men supposedly involved in drugs and robbery holdups were staying.

CenterLaw said the dismissal of charges against the policemen reinforces the need for the International Criminal Court to "exercise its jurisdiction in order to prosecute the masterminds behind the thousands of extrajudicial killings during the Duterte years."

"Centerlaw supports efforts of the victims’ families to continue the fight for justice as they urge the Ombudsman to reconsider its decision. The families will exhaust all remedies all the way to the Supreme Court," it added.

