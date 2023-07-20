The Batasang Pambansa Complex in Quezon City, the venue for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 24, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Batasang Pambansa Complex in Quezon City, the seat of the House of Representatives, has been placed on lockdown until Sunday in preparation for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday.

Only individuals in a pre-approved list will be allowed access to the complex, with color-coded stickers provided for those in the said list.

Vehicles entering the Batasang Pambansa are also subjected to strict inspection.

House Secretary General Reginald Velasco told reporters that the heightened security measures are in force to ensure the safety of the President and other high-ranking government officials attending the SONA.

"They'll be here from 2:00 p.m. up to the time the President leaves, so that's about 4 to 5 hours. So kailangan secured talaga 'yong lugar natin," Velasco said.

"Ultimo every corner here, iyan ang tinitignan dito sa lockdown so hindi biruan itong lockdown," he added.

Velasco said the Batasang Pambansa is ready and "all systems go" for Marcos' second SONA.

A technical rehearsal is expected in the complex this weekend, though Marcos himself is not expected to join.

The rehearsal, Velasco said, will be done to ensure that all arrangements for the SONA are "perfect."

"By practice kasi the president would practice sa Malacañang [habang] nag-de-deliver ng speech doon. I assume President [Marcos] will do the same thing," he added.

Marcos will be delivering his second SONA before a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives, top government officials, and other dignitaries.

The President himself earlier said his SONA will be a report to explain that the Philippines has had "significant progress" a year since he took office.

Classes have also been suspended in all public and private schools in Quezon City on Monday in anticipation for the event, while the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has also laid out alternate routes for motorists usually taking Commonwealth Avenue.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) earlier said it will be deploying some 5,000 cops to secure the Batasang Pambansa.

