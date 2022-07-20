DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo. Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Wednesday warned the public against scammers taking advantage of poor families.

DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo issued the warning following the arrest of a certain "Jay Lagrimas," who allegedly scammed families in Cagayan de Oro City by collecting money in exchange for being included on the list of beneficiaries of the department.

Lagrimas allegedly pretended to be a DSWD official, complete with fake uniforms and IDs, and collected P350 to P500 per family.

Tulfo reminded the public that they are not collecting any money in exchange for assistance to families, noting that inclusion in DSWD programs are free as long as applicants qualify with the department's requirements and criteria.

"Ang aming warning sa lahat ng kababayan natin, kapag may lumapit at gustong makasali sa 4Ps, sa SAP, sa single parent benefits, wala pong katotohanan iyan, dahil 'di po kami naniningil para kayo ay makatanggap ng benepisyo mula sa DSWD. Libre po ang mga benepisyo, wala pong kapalit," he said.

(We are warning all our fellowmen to be wary of those offering to join our programs with fees. This is not true. We do not charge those who wish to avail of DSWD's programs.)

Tulfo said the arrested suspect is part of a syndicate and some of them are even operating in Manila.

"Doon sa mga sindikato, isama ko na mga fixers sa labas ng DSWD, itigil na ang inyong kalakaran... Magbibigay kami ng oras na kasuhan kayo kasi niloloko n'yo hindi lang ang gobyerno pero kundi pati ang mahihirap," he said.

(To all the syndicates and fixers outside DSWD, stop whatever you're doing. We will devote our time to file charges against you because you are not only duping the government but also the poor.)

"Lagrimas" will be charged with falsification of documents, swindling, and usurpation of authority.

