Handout photo

Team Lakay isn’t just the home of martial arts warriors; the famed gym is also the stable of natural teachers.

This past week, former ONE lightweight world champion Eduard Folayang spearheaded Team Lakay’s donation drive to Benguet National High School. Team Lakay collaborated with ONE Warrior Series and donated a 70-inch Android smart TV, a futsal set, a whiteboard, and a slew of educational toys to the school.

Folayang, together with his teammates at Team Lakay, turned over the equipment to principal Nestor O. Dalay-on.

According to the school, special education (SPED) teacher Mercy O. Gorospe purposely solicited the items for the school’s SPED students.

Also in attendance at the donation drive were ONE strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio, former ONE bantamweight world champion Kevin Belingon, former ONE featherweight world champion Honorio Banario, Lito Adiwang, Edward Kelly, and Jeremy Pacatiw.

Team Lakay Foundation representatives Rogelio Capan and Jayvie Espada also attended the event.

Folayang, a career martial artist, is also one of the most learned individuals on the ONE Championship roster.

The 38-year-old is a licensed teacher with an education degree from the University of the Cordilleras in 2008. After passing the Licensure Exam for Teachers, Folayang taught English and Physical Education.

While he stepped away from the classroom, Folayang is still very much involved in education albeit in a non-conventional way.

Fondly called “Manong Ed” by his teammates and friends, the MMA legend is one of the most important voices in Team Lakay and he uses his influence to guide his younger teammates in life.