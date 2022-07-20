Protestors gather en masse at Commonwealth Avenue on July 22, 2019 during President Duterte's 4th State of The Nation Address. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Wednesday it would arrest protesters who insist on marching along Commonwealth Avenue as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his first State of the Nation Address (SONA) next week.

"Kung magkakaroon po ng sakitan, definitely po ay hindi po maiiwasan na magkaroon po ng arrest d'yan at may mga naka-standby po tayo na mga bus ng BJMP na kung saan pupwede po nating dalhin doon kung saka-sakaling may maaresto,” PNP Spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said a press briefing in Camp Crame.

(If anyone gets hurt, we will not have a choice but to make arrests. There are BJMP buses on standby, where we can bring those who we may arrest.)

As of Wednesday, there is still no word from the Quezon City government on whether or not permits have been given to groups planning to organize SONA-related protests.

The PNP's recent pronouncement of declaring Commonwealth Avenue a "no rally zone" for Monday's SONA still stands, Fajardo said.

“Para na rin po ito sa kapakanan din po ng ating kababayan na lahat po d'yan ay dumadaan papunta po sa kani-kanilang hanapbuhay at alam po natin na ito po sa darating na Lunes, medyo magiging mabigat po ang trapik dyan,” she said.

(This is also for the welfare of our compatriots who are using the avenue for their everyday livelihood. And we know that traffic there will be heavy come Monday.)

Fajardo also reminded protesters that effigy-burning will not be allowed on Monday, saying the activity would need people to converge.

This would be inappropriate given the reported uptick of COVID-19 cases, she said.

She added that while the PNP respects the civil liberties of the people for peaceful assembly and redress of grievances, freedoms and rights are still covered by applicable laws.

