President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. salutes the Presidential Security Group (PSG) Honor Guards as he troops the line during the Change Of Command ceremonies at the PSG Grandstand, Malacañang Park, Manila on July 4, 2022. President Marcos witnessed the turnover between outgoing PSG Commander BGen. Randolph G. Cabangbang PA (left) to incoming PSG Commander Col. Ramon P. Zagala PA. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Presidential Security Group (PSG) on Wednesday said it was in the final stages of preparation for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s first State of the Nation Address (SONA) next week.

PSG Commander Col. Ramon Zagala said they were coordinating with the Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine National Police (PNP), and military regarding security for Monday's event at the Batasang Pambansa.

"These preparations are being planned since last week and we at PSG, we are prepared in coordination with the PNP so that everything will run smooth from the time he (Marcos) arrives, he delivers a SONA, until he returns to Malacañang Palace," Zagala told Palace reporters.

“For now, everything is okay. However, if there are any new information, then we will act on it,” he said.

Zagala declined to say how many PSG personnel would secure the SONA on July 25 but assured the public that this would be enough to protect the President, his family, lawmakers, and other guests during the event.

The government panel in charge of preparations for Marcos’ first SONA earlier said that at least 20,000 personnel would be deployed on Monday.

Guests at the Batasang Pambansa are required to undergo RT-PCR testing to ensure that the SONA will not become a COVID-19 superspreader event.

Police said the entire stretch of Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City would be declared a “no rally zone." Protests will only be allowed at designated freedom parks.

