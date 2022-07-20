Commuters line up to ride the EDSA Bus Carousel at the Roosevelt station in Quezon City on July 1, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Philippines on Wednesday confirmed 2,074 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the nation's active cases to 20,678, the highest since April 17.

Of the additional infections, 788 are from Metro Manila, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

With no new deaths again recorded, the number of people who succumbed to the disease stayed at 60,641.

The country's total confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to 3,739,160, of which 3,657,841 are recoveries.

The positivity rate from July 17 to 19 is at 12.8 percent. This is more than the World Health Organization's 5 percent limit that indicates the spread of the coronavirus is under control.

Some 71 million people, or 91 percent of the target population, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while around 15 million of them have received their booster shots. This low uptake of COVID boosters can be attributed to Filipinos' "vaccine complacency," an infectious disease specialist said.

Some parts of the Philippines have recorded an increase in new COVID-19 cases, but this is still not alarming, the OCTA Research group earlier said.

The country's coronavirus task force has retained Metro Manila and many other areas under Alert Level 1 until the end of the month.

'NOT A CAUSE FOR CONCERN'

Maria Rosario Vergeire, the health department's officer-in-charge, said that the rising number of new cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines should not be a cause for concern.

But she urged the public to remain on guard.

"Hindi para sabihin na cause for concern pero kailangan vigilant tayo, kailangan mapagmatyag kasi nakikita natin tuloy tuloy ang pagtaas ng kaso ng mga COVID-19 sa bansa," she told reporters during her visit at Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila.

(We can't say it's a cause for concern. But we must still be vigilant because we are seeing a continuous increase of new COVID-19 cases in the country.)

"Kailangan mag-ingat. Ang pinaka-importante ngayon, lagi pa rin tayo naka-mask at saka magpabakuna po tayo," she added, urging eligible populations to get their booster shots.

(We need to stay safe. What's important now is we always wear our masks and receive our vaccine.)

Vergeire said that they are ready once hospitals start to be filled up again by patients because of the new cases.

— with a report from Jeffrey Hernaez, ABS-CBN News

RELATED STORY