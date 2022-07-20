NDRRMC assumes functions of NTF against COVID-19

MANILA — The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has assumed the functions of the National Task Force (NTF) Against COVID-19, officials said Wednesday.

"To streamline the government's pandemic response, the duties of the NTF will now be transferred to the NDRRMC," the NTF said in a statement to the media.

"We advise that all queries regarding NTF be directed to the NDRRMC, and questions about the vaccination program be addressed to the DOH," it added.

The NTF Against COVID-19 was created by former President Rodrigo Duterte at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic to oversee the operations of the national response.

It implemented the National Action Plan Against COVID-19 through the government's pandemic policymaking body, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF).

Ricardo Jalad, NDRRMC's executive director, told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo that they are ready to take on the functions of the NTF.

"Handang-handa, kasi 'yung NTF noon ay NDRRMC din naman 'yun, pare-pareho yung ano, 'yung bumubuong mga ahensya niyan, at ang chairperson ng NTF ay 'yung chairperson din ng NDRRMC," he said.

(We are ready, because the NDRRMC and the NTF are more or less composed of the same agencies, and the NTF chairperson is the NDRRMC chairperson as well.)

The transfer of NTF's functions to the NDRRMC came more than two years since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the Philippines.

"With your help, we have reached millions of Filipinos to amplify the importance of minimum public health standards and the national vaccination program," the NTF told the media. "Because of this, we were able to save thousands of lives from the fatal effects of the COVID-19 virus."

The Philippines has recorded a total of 3,739,160 confirmed COVID-19 cases from Jan. 30, 2020 until Wednesday, of which, 20,678 are active while 60,641 have resulted in deaths, latest data from the Department of Health showed.

Nearly 70.7 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, with more than 15 million receiving their booster shot.

