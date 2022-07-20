

MANILA — Opposition senator Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday called on the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to focus on the rising prices of basic commodities ahead of his first State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday.

In her keynote speech at the State of the People Address (SOPA), Hontiveros stressed the possibility of food shortage in the future, which may greatly impact marginalized Filipinos.

“I think we need to call this administration’s attention to the unseen and unmonitored suffering and fragility in the lives and livelihoods of ordinary Filipinos. Kaya pa ba? May natira pa ba sa pambihirang resiliency daw ng mga Pilipino, kahit laging huli at kulang ang naging ayuda?” Hontiveros asked.

She emphasized the need for people participation in government policies as advocated for by former Vice President Leni Robredo.

The senator noted that the Marcos administration may deny the current problems of the country and portray a rosy situation.

But the public must resist that, she said, and advised that they be part of the solution.

“We should do as former VP Leni did, despite the limited resources her small office had during the pandemic: develop and try out prototype solutions and refine them repeatedly, then solicit help from both the government and the private sector to achieve some meaningful scale,” Hontiveros said.

The Freedom from Debt Coalition (FDC), which organized the SOPA, asked the Marcos administration to tax the rich in order to alleviate the situation of the poor, among other key reforms and programs.

“Ipatawag niya sa Malacanang ang 500 richest or at least 100 richest o kaya isang dosenang o 50 taipans ng Pilipinas. Puwedeng-puwede namang magbigay ng, tanggapin nila yung emergency one time tax, makaka-kolekta na siya ng P1 trillion,” FDC President Dr. Rene Ofreneo said.

RELATED VIDEO