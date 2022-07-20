Kindergarten students attend classes inside the Jose Magsaysay Elementary School (JMES) in Makati City on March 30, 2022. A total of 117 students went to JMES physically as the local government of Makati resumed its face-to-face classes last Monday in 12 public schools for the first time since the start of the COVID19 pandemic. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - A group of educators is urging government to allow some schools to continue blended learning and to train teachers better in enforcing the K-to-12 program.

Based on a recent Pulse Asia survey commissioned by Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, 44 percent of Filipinos are dissatisfied with the K-to-12 system. This is higher than the 28 percent dissatisfaction rate in a 2019 survey.

The Department of Education has been "delivering a behaviorist mode of teaching," or a traditional type, according to Prof. Lizamarie Campoamor-Olegario, research head of the Sequre Education Movement.

"The traditional type of teaching still tended to focus on knowing, memorizing," she told ANC's Headstart.

Olegario said she did a study in 2017 where she interviewed K-to-12 teachers who gave good answers on the program's principles but performed poorly when observed.

The teachers said they were only trained for a week through seminars and webinars, according to Olegario.

"I think webinars, seminars are not enough because it’s also traditional type. When I interviewed them they were able to answer the questions well," she said.

"I suggested in 2017 the teachers should be mentored, observed by experts."

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Education Undersecretary Epimaco Densing said he agrees that training teachers should be more extensive.

"Training teachers should be on a module basis, in other terms there should be a year-long program but the modules would be given in tranches," he said.

"Based on the assessment being done right now, it's something we expect to hear from the evaluators of the K-to-12 program."

The DepEd reviewed the implementation of the Kinder to Grade 10 program prior to the assumption of the new administration, Densing said. Vice President Sara Duterte has since ordered the review of Grades 11 to 12, he added.

"Hopefully we’ll have the immediate results as soon as possible," he said.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Some schools, meantime, should be allowed to continue blended learning as they do not have the capacity to implement full face-to-face classes, Olegario said. Some students can "thrive" in remote learning, she added.

"Schools should divide the total population so they can have smaller class sizes and meet them, alternately meet the students in groups so they can focus more on fewer students also," she said.

"We have a learning loss. This will better address the reading problem and other competency problems we have."