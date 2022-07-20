Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Even after they were paid an initial P310 million for their services, the Mega Manila Consortium Corporation (MMCC) on Wednesday said the government still owes bus operators another P310 million for the EDSA Bus Carousel's free rides program.

MMCC internal affairs officer Juliet de Jesus told ABS-CBN TeleRadyo that the amount covers the four-week backlog that the Land Transportation Regulatory and Franchising Board (LTFRB) still needs to pay.

"Mayroon pa pong apat na receivables ang mga operator," De Jesus said.

LTFRB earlier said that it has paid bus operators 10 out of 15 weeks' worth of dues.

She also noted how operators also owe money to their suppliers for the fuel supply, assuring these suppliers that they would get their money once the government finally pays operators their dues.

"Puro utang po sa mga supplier. Tapos mangangako po na magbabayad 'pag nakakolekta po. Ganoon po kami," De Jesus said.

MMCC will also be deploying more buses during rush hour following their payments. The EDSA Bus Carousel's capacity is 550 units daily, but this had to be reduced to 200 units in an attempt to cover losses.

She added that the MMCC and LTFRB are expected to have a meeting on Thursday to discuss plans on how to continue the "libreng sakay" program for the EDSA Bus Carousel, which had been extended until December.

Bus operators are also expected to request the LTFRB for a possible fare increase in the said meeting, as the last time they raised their fares was in 2011.

"Okay naman po [na magpatuloy ang libreng sakay], basta lang po on-time sila magbayad para makapagserbisyo po kami. Sa [EDSA] Busway lang naman po iyong libreng sakay. Sa ibang route, problema po namin iyan, mataas pa rin ang fuel. Kaya ang ipa-follow up namin sa meeting, iyong amin pong fare increase, kung ano po iyong magiging sagot sa amin," De Jesus added.

De Jesus also noted that the LTFRB is "very receptive" to their concerns.

In 2021, the government allotted P7 billion in service contracts for the free rides program.

Taxpayers are reported to shell out P10 million daily for the EDSA Bus Carousel, which carries over 20,000 passengers everyday from Monumento in Caloocan City to the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX).