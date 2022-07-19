CEBU CITY – The Cebu Archdiocese on Tuesday called out local city officials after a mass was allegedly disrupted during a demolition job at Carbon Public Market here.

Fr. Nazario Ace Vocales, the Archdiocesan Vicar for Social Advocacies, alleged that some employees of the Cebu City government and a construction firm intentionally began playing loud music to disrupt the solemnity of the said mass.

“We denounce the gross disrespect of this religious activity and urge the city government to take action against the personnel involved,” said Vocales.

The church has been vocal about its support for the affected vendors since the start of the plan to privatize the market.

“Our Christian faith compels us to ‘give justice to the weak and the fatherless; maintain the right of the afflicted and the destitute’. This is why we stand with the vendors in their call to modernize the Carbon Market with the participation of all stakeholders and without depriving them of their livelihood and the consumers with the affordable price of basic commodities,” said Vocales.

As of writing, the city has yet to comment on the denouncement of the church. City market administrator Wendell Cenas said earlier that they are firm to remove the stalls of the ambulant vendors because of multiple notices given.

“We are only moving them to a better location because the mayor wants the road cleared,” said Cenas.

Tension stemmed from the demolition after vendors on Monday refused to move from their stalls.

The Philippine National Police deployed about 200 of its personnel to secure the area, according to Police Lt. Col. Janet Rafter, the deputy city director for operations.

Vendors stayed in the area as demolition works resumed Tuesday. They claimed that the city has no right to remove them pending an appeal. – Report from Annie Perez

