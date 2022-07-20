BBM supporters, Ilocos Norte Gov. meet in SoCal

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The celebrations have continued for supporters of newly-inaugurated Philippine President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. in Southern California.

Hundreds recently came to the region to welcome the president's nephew, Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Manotoc.

"BBM's victory is our victory and the victory of the Philippines and we will ensure that," Manotoc declared.

Supporters came from as far as Las Vegas, while others were fresh from a trip to the Philippines to personally attend Marcos' inauguration. They all gathered in Cerritos to meet the governor and join other Marcos supporters. They feel optimistic about the president's first two weeks in office despite him testing positive for Covid-19 recently.

"I went to the inauguration and birthday party of our former First Lady at Malacañang, I had a really great time," UniTeam coordinator Chona Galvez shared. "We are just so happy for him. Everybody is so happy. He seems to be ahead of doing a great job."

For the Ilocanos that came to meet Manotoc, they’re even more optimistic for their home province. The 33-year-old governor assured them that Ilocos is on the verge of an economic boom.

"One of my hopeful purposes to be here [in Southern California] to be honest is to invite you back to Ilocos Norte. I know many of you visit but I do believe our province poses many opportunities and those I’d like to discuss tonight, in terms of agriculture and tourism, our twin powerhouse industry, but also many other industries such as services, even responsible mining, BPO's. We would like to explore and I’m sure over these next six years of the BBM presidency, many of these plans and ambitions will be realized," Manotoc said.

While Fil-Ams enjoyed the night with the governor, they're also hoping that the president himself can personally visit them in the near future.