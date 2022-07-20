6 in 10 Pinoys believe 2022 elections 'more credible' than previous polls: Pulse Asia

Voters queue at the Batasan National High School on May 9, 2022. Larry Monserate Piojo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Most Filipino adults believe the outcome of the 2022 elections is more credible compared to the previous presidential polls, results of the latest Pulse Asia survey showed Wednesday.

The June 24 to 27 survey showed that 67 percent of respondents believe the recent elections were "more credible now" while 18 percent said it was "as credible as before". Only 6 percent said the results were "less credible now" compared to the 2016 polls.

Pulse Asia said this is a prevailing sentiment in all geographic areas and socio-economic classes.

"Public assessment of the conduct of the May 2022 elections compared to the May 2016 elections is generally positive," it added.

Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the namesake son of the late president, won a landslide victory in the 2022 elections, with over 31 million votes.

His predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, topped the previous presidential polls with nearly 16 million votes.

The latest survey also found that 39 percent of Filipino adults believe there was "less cheating" during the May 2022 elections compared to the previous polls.

Five percent of Pulse Asia respondents said there was more cheating in the May 2022 polls, 7 percent said the presence of cheating was "same as before with rampant cheating" while 16 percent said it was "same as before with little cheating."

Thirty-three percent of respondents said they could not say if there was cheating in the elections.

Pulse Asia said Filipino adults were also split on whether the 2022 elections heightened divisions in the country.

Some 41 percent agree with the statement while 36 percent are undecided on the matter. The rest of respondents (24%) disagree that the polls amplified social divisions in the country.

The survey comes as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio were declared winners of the May 9 elections.

Meanwhile, the counting of votes at the Commission on Elections is "faster now" than in May 2016, according to 86 percent of respondents.

The pollster said most adults across areas and classes shared this assessment.

In a survey released Monday, 8 out of 10 Filipinos also believed the results of the recent elections were accurate and credible.

Pulse Asia said the survey, which was conducted using face-to-face interviews among 1,200 respondents, had a ±2.8 percent error margin at the 95 percent confidence level.

RELATED VIDEO