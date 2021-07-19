Slow-moving Fabian to further intensify as typhoon, says PAGASA

From PAGASA

MANILA—Severe tropical storm Fabian continues to move slowly within the Philippine area of responsibility early Tuesday, the state weather bureau said.

In its 5 a.m. weather advisory, PAGASA said Fabian was last spotted 1,035 km east northeast of extreme northern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kph near the center with 115 km gusts while moving west northwestward slowly.

Fabian is unlikely to bring heavy rainfall to the country, but the agency said the latest forecast scenario shows the increasing likelihood that Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) signals may be hoisted over the Batanes-Babuyan Islands region.

From PAGASA

Fabian, still expected to reach typhoon category between Tuesday night and early Wednesday, will also move generally west northwestward in the next 12 hours and could exit PAR by Friday night or early Saturday.

Fabian, also known as typhoon Cempaka, which is 975 km west of extreme northern Luzon (outside of the PAR), are enhancing the southwest monsoon and will bring monsoon rains over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan in the next 24 hours.

Rough to very rough seas (2.5 to 4.5 m) may also be experienced over the seaboards of Batanes and Babuyan Islands, and the western seaboard of Palawan (including Kalayaan and Calamian Islands) and Occidental Mindoro (including Lubang Islands).

Check ABS-CBN Weather Center for more updates.

Watch more on iWantTFC

RELATED VIDEO