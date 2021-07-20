‘Huling Duterte na uupo sa Malacañang’: Protesta sa huling SONA ni Duterte, handa na

Larawan mula kay Alwyn Barreto via Concerned Artists of the Philippines.

MAYNILA — Nakahanda nang ikasa ang protesta para sa huling State of the Nation Address (SONA) ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa Lunes.

Ayon kay Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) Secretary General Renato Reyes Jr., panawagan sa protesta na wala nang mauupong Duterte sa Malacañang sa 2022.

“The message is simple. After more than 5 years of the Duterte regime, we say enough! No more! Sobra na, tama na, wakasan na,” ani Reyes.

Ayon kay Reyes, ililitanya lang umano ang pangulo upang manatili sa kapangyarihan at ipagpatuloy ang pinangakong umano’y pagbabago sa bansa.

Una nang hinayag ni Duterte na siya ay bukas sa pagtakbo bilang bise presidente kung mabibigyan siya nito ng “legal immunity.”

Ayon naman sa ilang mga eksperto, hindi magiging ligtas si Duterte sa anumang demanda kahit maging bise presidente pa ito sa susunod na termino.

“The entire SONA exercise trumpeting achievements will be reduced to a sham as it was Duterte himself who admitted the real reason for seeking the Vice Presidency - to avoid lawsuits when he steps down as president,” ani Reyes.

“After 5 years, Duterte has become so desperate that he will violate the intent of the Constitution and throw the political system into further chaos, just to protect himself. The regime is not concerned with public welfare. It is concerned with perpetuating itself in power. That should be very clear by now,” dagdag pa niya.

Ilan sa mga matatalakay sa kilos protesta ay ang umano’y palpak na pandemic response na resulta ng pagbagsak ng ekonomiya ng bansa pati na rin ang ilan sa mga umano’y nabigong pangako ng pangulo hinggil sa pagresolba ng mga isyu sa krimen, korapsyon, labor contractualization, peace agreement sa National Democratic Front of the Philippines at soberanya sa West Philippine Sea.

“It is hypocritical for the regime to keep imposing restrictions on the people in the name of the pandemic, while failing to deliver on basic health measures such as expanded COVID-19 testing, improved contact tracing, expanded capacity for the health care system, better benefits for health workers and increased vaccination rate. The failed pandemic response is one of the reasons we will be protesting on Monday.”

Una nang nagbigay ng bagsak na marka ang ilang mga rights groups sa pamumuno ng pangulo at plano rin nilang magkasa ng protesta sa Lunes.

KAUGNAY NA ULAT:

Watch more on iWantTFC