NCR mayors, MMDA want minors banned outdoors again amid Delta threat

People spend time with their families at the play area at the Quezon City Memorial Circle on July 16, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—Metro Manila mayors and the Metro Manila Development Authority again want to bar children at least 5 years old from being outdoors as the Delta COVID-19 variant threatens the country.

In a taped briefing on Monday, MMDA Chairman Benhur Abalos told the country's inter-agency task force on COVID-19 that the proposal was arrived at unanimously by National Capital Region mayors.

"Sila ay posible po maging superspreaders (They are potential superspreaders)," Abalos said, citing children have not been immunized.

Sixteen people had been found with the Delta variant in the Philippines, including 5 who had returned from abroad. The other 11 were locally acquired cases, the health department said on Friday.

Three Filipinos have died from the strain, which has caused catastrophic surges in COVID-19 cases worldwide, including India and Indonesia.

Earlier this month, the IATF allowed minors to head outside in areas under modified general and general community quarantine (except in areas with heightened restrictions), including parks, playgrounds, outdoor tourist sites, among others.

