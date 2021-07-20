Iloilo City brings back community kitchens during ECQ

Iloilo City brings back its Uswag Community Kitchens to serve families affected by the enhanced community quarantine. Photo courtesy of Dhay Centino

The local government of Iloilo City has revived the operations of the Uswag Community Kitchens to serve families affected by the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine, the strictest lockdown restriction.

“We have started operating community kitchens so that we can help our fellow Ilonggos. We have already been preparing what will be needed for the operation,” said Mayor Jerry Treñas.

Treñas also thanked donors for their support in sustaining food supplies.

The City Social Welfare and Development Office has identified 135 barangays with big populations needing immediate food assistance out of 180 villages.

Volunteers for the community kitchens who will prepare, cook and distribute food include daycare workers, feeding program workers, and barangay officials.

The city is under ECQ until end July, a move that is "anticipatory and preemptive" after a Delta COVID-19 variant case was reported in Pandan town, Antique, Treñas earlier said.