3 diarrhea patients in Davao del Norte town, positive for COVID-19

The number of diarrhea patients in a barangay in Sto. Tomas, Davao del Norte is now at 444, with 3 testing positive for COVID-19. Photo from the municipal government of Santo Tomas

The Municipal Health Office (MHO) of Santo Tomas town in Davao del Norte on Tuesday found out that three diarrhea patients in Barangay Tulalian, where an outbreak was declared, tested positive for COVID-19.

The town’s information officer Mart Sambalud said a 20-year old patient is symptomatic, while the other two were asymptomatic.

A rise in diarrhea cases was observed over the weekend as many patients did not immediately seek medical help due to fear of COVID-19 infection in health facility, said Municipal Health Officer Dr. June Lim.

Diarrhea cases in the said barangay had climbed to 444.

“Of the 99 patients subjected to RT-PCR swab, 3 were COVID-19 positive. And of the 17 patients subjected to rectal swab, 8 were cholera positive,” Sambalud said.

Since the start of the diarrhea outbreak, the local government has provided assistance to the affected residents, including the rationing of potable and tap water for household use.

The municipality has 77 active COVID-19 cases, according to the provincial government's bulletin on Tuesday.

- Report from Hernel Tocmo

