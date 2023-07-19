Vigor Mendoza is new LTO chief

Vigor Mendoza. Photo by Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has appointed Vigor Mendoza as the new head of the Land Transportation Office (LTO), the Presidential Communications Office announced on Wednesday.

Mendoza, appointed as an assistant secretary, was a former Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) member.

He replaces former LTO chief Jay Art Tugade, who resigned in May due to differences with the transportation department.

In a text message, Mendoza told ABS-CBN News the turnover ceremony would be on Monday next week.

The new LTO chief is a graduate of the Ateneo de Manila University, where he also took up law.

Ateneo’s website also showed the official was a former House lawmaker, representing the 1-UTAK (United Transport Alliance Koalisyon) party-list group.

His transmittal papers have yet to be released to the media.