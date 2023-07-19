Passengers wait for a ride along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City in 2020. This major thoroughfare is near Batasang Pambansa, where President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will be delivering his second SONA on July 24, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) issued Wednesday its traffic management plan for the second State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday.

In a statement, the MMDA said it would implement a zipper lane or counterflow on the southbound portions of Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City "to give way to vehicles of government officials and guests going to the complex as needed."

"Motorists are advised to take alternate routes to avoid the expected heavy traffic along Commonwealth Avenue and in the vicinity of the Batasang Pambansa Complex during the SONA," it said.

Alternate routes for the second State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Photo from MMDA's Facebook page

The alternate routes include:

NORTHBOUND (Quezon Memorial Circle to Fairview)

Vehicles from Elliptical Road should take North Avenue, right turn at Mindanao Avenue, then right turn to Sauyo Road or take Quirino Highway to reach the point of destination.

SOUTHBOUND (Fairview to Quezon Memorial Circle)

Vehicles from Commonwealth Avenue should take Sauyo Road or Quirino Highway, turn left at Mindanao Avenue, then turn left at North Avenue to reach the point of destination.

Alternate routes for the second State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Photo from MMDA's Facebook page

NORTHBOUND (Quezon Memorial Circle to Fairview via Marikina)

Light vehicles from C5 Road may turn left at Magiting St., turn right at Maginhawa St., turn left at Mayaman St. to Kalayaan Avenue to reach the point of destination.

FOR TRUCKS

All trucks coming from C-5 along Katipunan Avenue should take Luzon Flyover then turn left at Congressional Avenue to reach the point of destination.

The MMDA will be deploying around 1,354 of its personnel to manage traffic during the SONA, Acting Chairman Don Artes said.

"Preparations are in full swing for us to ensure that traffic will be orderly along Commonwealth Avenue, IBP Road, and all other thoroughfares surrounding the House of Representatives," Artes said.

"SONA-related activities as well as transport strike will be monitored at the newly inaugurated MMDA Communications and Command Center," he said.

Personnel assigned to secure the event will be under a "no day off, no absent policy."

The agency said it would also dispatch ambulances, tow trucks, mobile patrol units, motorcycle units, and flood mitigation equipment at designated routes and staging areas.

The agency added that it will coordinate with the Quezon City government to intensify clearing operations on road obstructions, including illegally parked vehicles.

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) earlier said that it has not monitored any security threat in time for Marcos' SONA.

Marcos said his second SONA would focus on how the Philippines has "made significant progress" so far under his administration.

RELATED VIDEO