LPA to bring rains over Visayas, Mimaropa, Bicol region

MANILA -- Parts of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains due to a low pressure area (LPA), state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its 24-hour weather forecast released Wednesday afternoon, PAGASA said the LPA was located 695 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

The LPA may develop into a tropical depression within the next 24 to 28 hours, weather forecaster Chenel Dominguez said.

Marinduque, Romblon, the southern portion of Quezon, Bicol region, Visayas, Caraga region, Camiguin and Misamis Oriental will experience cludy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the LPA.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms caused by the trough of LPA and localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA warned of possible floods or landslides due to heavy rains.

