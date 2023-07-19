El Niño team to prioritize water, food, energy security

The water intake platform becomes visible as the water level at Angat Dam breaches minimum operating level at 179 meters above sea level on July 8, 2023. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Water and food security are the top priorities in the immediate response of the National El Niño Team.

In a coordination meeting held on Wednesday, various government agencies discussed and integrated efforts to mitigate the possible impacts of El Nino.

Energy Undersecretary Felix William Fuentebella said it is more prudent to prioritize food and water security over energy security, adding that the effects of El Nino to the energy sector will not be felt by consumers.

“Ano ba ang magiging impact ng El Nino sa enerhiya? Meron, pero ang maganda, it will not affect the consumers. This is a whole of nation approach. We are closely coordinating with our various agencies and the private sector na nagpapatakbo ng mga plant,” he said during the media briefing of the National El Nino Team at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

He went on: “The energy sector gives way to water, irrigation for food security. Even if magkakaroon ng issue sa performance ng hydropower plants, we don’t have anything to worry about kasi meron tayong diversification. Dito rin pumapasok ang LPG.”

Fuentebella urged the public “to exercise energy sufficiency.”

“Nakikipagusap tayo sa consumers kasi meron din tayong ambag,” he said. “Ang aircon ay 25 degrees, kasi kung 16 degrees, inaadjust natin iyan pag maraming tao. ‘Yung big players natin like government, hotels and restaurants, offices, kailangan parating isinasabuhay ito kasi we all contribute here.”

Department of Social Welfare and Development Assistant Secretary Michael Mathay said that since farmers and fisherfolk are expected to be greatly affected by El Nino, the government will provide them jobs.

He added that the agency is working with the Department of Agriculture in identifying areas that will most likely be hit by El Nino

“Pagkawala na silang trabaho, bibigyan natin sila ng trabaho through the cash for work,” Mathay said.

“We’re coming up with this project na gagawa kami ng—in coordination with DA—identified na lugar that will be strongly hit by El Nino and we will build a farmers’ water reserve,” he added. “Sa ganun, ma-irrigate ang kanilang mga farm. They also get money from building the reserve.”

DA Director U-Nicholls Manalo said that amid this weather phenomenon, the agency has laid out some interventions to help farmers preserve and produce food.

“Patapos na halos ang wet season. Sa bigas, sa palay, hindi gaanong maaapektuhan ang palay production natin. Ang mais, may konting areas,” Manalo said.

He then continued: “Ang El Nino ay hindi buong Pilipinas ang tatamaan. Ang gobyerno sa areas na tatamaan, ang DA ay nandun po tayo at nag-iimplement ng mga programa… Pagpoprovide natin ng support. May areas naman na hindi tatamaan ng El Nino. ‘Yung areas na ito ay titignan kung pwedeng mamaximize ang production.”

The National Water Resources Board (NWRB) and Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) have also started implementing key interventions, including the close monitoring of dams, deployment of water treatment facilities, reopening of deep wells, and identifying additional sources of water, among others.

“For this immediate strategy natin, tinitingnan natin ang pagmanage ng current supply sources natin. Sa Metro Manila, isa sa major sources ng tubig natin is Angat Dam. Aside doon, kailangan din natin makaidentify ng additional sources… na hindi direktang nanggagaling sa Angat Dam,” NWRB Executive Director Sevillo David Jr. noted.

“Compared to 2019 El Nino, mas handa tayo ngayon kasi may additional resources tayo na pinagkukunan aside from Angat Dam,” he added.

MWSS Administrator Leonor Cleofas, for her part, said: “Ang MWSS ay may nakalatag na mitigating measures on top of our existing water sources na kinukuha sa Angat Dam. Ito ay dinadagdagan ng tubig sa dalawang concessionaires na may treatment plants na kumukha ng tubig sa Laguna Lake.”

El Niño effects may be felt until mid-2024 – PAGASA

The effects of El Nino will be felt on the last quarter of 2023 until the second quarter of 2024, a representative of the Department of Science and Technology – Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (DOST-PAGASA) said.

Annaliza Solis said the there will be a reduction in rainfall starting in October.

“In terms sa tag-ulan natin, meron pa tayong habagat. Based sa forecast ng PAGASA, unti-unti nating mararamdaman ang kabawasan sa tubig-ulan October hanggang December. Sinasabi nating dry spell and drought pag may reduction sa tubig-ulan,” Solis told reporters. “By end of December or January, doon natin mararamdaman ang dry spell or drought condition.”

Solis said there is a low chance that Filipinos will experience heat waves during El Nino, explaining that these usually occur in “temperate countries.”

“Nangyayari sa temperate countries iyon. So, napakataas ng minimum and maximum temperature nila. Tayo, tropical country tayo, so hindi ganoon kataas. Napakaprevalent ang pagkakaroon ng heat waves sa mid-latitude countries kasi posibleng tataas ang temperature ng above 3 degrees from their lowest temperature on the same day,” she said.

But the DOST-PAGASA representative noted that stronger tropical cyclones may be witnessed during El Niño.

Solis said 8 to 11 typhoons are still expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) until January 2024.

