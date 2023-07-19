Jeepney drivers and operators gather at UP Diliman Quezon Hall as they prepare for a caravan heading to the LTFRB in Quezon City and Mendiola on March 6, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The industry consolidation for jeepney drivers and operators is nearing 70 percent, the transport department said, and they are "firm" on keeping the deadline by the end of this year.

The agency continues to receive accreditation applications, said Jesus Ferdinand Ortega, chairperson of the Department of Transportation's (DOTr)-Office of Transportation Cooperatives.

"Ang deadline ng consolidation ay December 31, 2023. At ito ay firm na deadline," Ortega said in a public briefing.

"Ito ay susundin ng lahat ng mga drivers at operators para sila ay either magkooperatiba or magkorporasyon, para sumama sila sa programa," he added.

"As of now, we’re going to 70 percent, ganoon na kalaki ang numero ng sumasali o nagko-consolidate. Ngunit the government is not, ika nga eh, nagri-rest sa ganoon klaseng numero. We want to achieve more," he added.

Consolidation is considered the "first component" of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program.

It earlier clarified that traditional jeepneys would still be allowed to ply the roads as long as they joined a cooperative or corporation.

Transport regulators earlier said that the consolidation of operators into coops or corporations is not synonymous with phaseout, which would take place much later in the implementation of the 10-component modernization plan.

Ortega said the DOTr wants to reach out to more drivers and operators so they could help them in the transport modernization plans.

He also denied claims that their agency is ignoring the plight of PUV drivers and operators, saying that he has been going around the country to conduct consultations with various transport groups.

BIAS?

The official likewise denied claims that Manibela's members are being deprived of routes in favor of large companies or local government units.

Ortega urged Manibela national president Mar Valbuena to present evidence.

“Alam mo hiningan sya ng pruweba at wala namang binibigay na pruweba so those are all allegations. Ako mismo ang chair ng Office of Transportation Cooperatives kung merong ginagawa against our cooperatives, ako mismo ang nakakaalam at ako mismo ang gustong ayusin yon,” he said.

“The fact na walang umaabot sa akin, sa opisina ko even though hundreds na ng mga leaders ang nakakausap kung merong pruweba, kailangang ilabas unfortunately there is none.”

"Nakakalungkot at meron pang threat sa araw pa ng SONA ng ating Pangulo at nag-aakusa ng mga bagay na sinagot na ng LTFRB na walang basehan," he said.

In an earlier statement, the DOTR said the LTFRB "has always been fair in implementing its mandate based on the Omnibus Franchising Guidelines (OFG) either to corporations or cooperatives."

Manibela is set to hold a 3-day transport strike next week, which will coincide with with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 24.

— With a report from Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News