COA flags laxity in LTO's issuance of permits to driving schools

Motorists line up at the Land Transportation Office's Novaliches office in Quezon City on July 14, 2020, mostly for license and car registration and renewal. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) gave permits to 189 out of 285 businesses applying to be driving school despite their deficiencies in documentary requirements, according to the Commission on Audit (COA).

In the 2022 audit report on the Department of Transportation and the LTO, state auditors said 66 percent of the total number of driving school applicants coming from the National Capital Region, Cordillera Autonomous Region, Central Luzon, Bicol, Zamboanga Peninsula and Soccsksargen submitted incomplete or invalid documents.

The auditors noted that the applicants were issued with provisional permits or certificates of accreditation, contrary to an LTO Memorandum Circular issued in 2021 which enumerated the required documents as well as facilities and equipment.

“Likewise, the laxity in the review and evaluation of the documentary requirements and on the conduct of site inspections by the RAC (Regional Accreditation Committee) defeats the objectives for which these minimum requirements were imposed,” the auditors said.

The auditors recommended that the DOTr management require the RAC to instruct driving school applicants with deficiencies to submit duly authenticated copies of the required documents.

The driving schools must also submit updated bank certificates under the name of their corporation for verification of their financial capabilities.

The applicants must also be required to comply with other deficiencies noted on maneuvering sites, classroom, library and motor vehicles used for driving lessons.

The audit team also noted 86 applications were resolved beyond the two-month validity period of a provisional permit in NCR, Central Luzon, Bicol and Zamboanga Peninsula which cast doubt as to the legitimacy of the operations of the school, to the prejudice of the public.

The auditors recommended that the LTO fast-track the disposition of applications to ensure the legality and legitimacy of the operation of the driving schools.

The audit report stated that the respective LTO regional offices agreed with the recommendations made by the audit team.

“The respective LTO regional offices agreed with the recommendations. Likewise, they informed that actions are being undertaken to address the noted deficiencies and eventually improve LTO’s compliance with the aforementioned MC,” the audit team said.